Patrolling intensified after opium packets found along Gujarat coast

PORBANDAR, August 4: In the last three days the local police have found 180 to 200 opium packets near Porbandar, Mangrol and Veraval areas on the western coast of Gujarat.

This is the first time that the packets have been detected along the coast in Porbandar or Veraval.

“The moment it came to our notice, the police started search operations along the coast for more packets that might have landed, even patrolling along the coast has been increased,” said Manoharsinh Jadeja, Gir Somnath District Superintendent of Police.

A senior police officer with Coastal Security wishing anonymity told IANS, “In the past such packets were found in the Sir Creek, or near Jakhau in the Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka coast in Saurashtra. The Packaging is the same, each cloth bag has 20 small packets packed inside. But it is the first time that it has reached up to Porbandar, Mangrol and Veraval.”

According to the officer’s information, “Indian, Pakistan and Iranian agencies have been patrolling and vigil has increased in the high seas since the last few years, so whenever the carrier fears that they may be caught with drugs, they throw packets in the sea. The packets float towards the coast.”

“The packets found seem to be two years old. In monsoon, water current in the sea is from West to East, that could be the reason that packets have reached up to Porbandar or Veraval,” the officer added.