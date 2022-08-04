SPL: Lajong, Rangdajied play out stalemate

SHILLONG, Aug 3: An even battle between Shillong Lajong FC and Rangdajied United FC ended in a 0-0 draw in their Shillong Premier League 2021-22 match at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Wednesday.

This was the opening game of the second leg and first of Round 8. In the reverse fixture, Rangdajied had defeated Lajong 2-0 on July 18.

Before the match, Rangdajied were in third place on 11 points while defending champions Lajong were sixth with 7 points.

Both sides remained stagnant in the standings.

Rangdajied missed several of its key players including the experienced Chesterpaul Lyngdoh, Samuel Shadap and Donboklang Lyngdoh, who was used as a second half substitute.

Rangdajied have scored the fewest goals (8) of any of the top five teams and Donboklang has accounted for exactly half of these, so his absence meant that others would have to be relied on to score but the chances were few and far between.

Lajong, meanwhile, pushed the tall Everbrightson Mylliempdah forward to a more attacking role. The defending champs did look threatening at times but the youngsters were unable to add to their tally of four goals this season.

On the other hand, this was Lajong’s second consecutive clean sheet and, given the way their campaign has gone so far, they would probably have been the happier of the two clubs with a draw.

The closest they came to scoring was when K Lalfakzuala headed a Sangti Janai Shianglong free-kick just wide in the second half.

Shianglong also had a couple of attempts in both halves but nothing to trouble Rangdajied goalkeeper Banshanlang Sten.

For RUFC, Knerktilang Buam fired over in the 15th minute before Raikutshisha Buam was denied by Lajong custodian Wanteilang Malngiang.

Rangdajied’s chances flowed late in the game, with substitute Donboklang involved in each – he was agonisingly close in the 89th minute when a sensational shot from the corner of the box crashed into the upright.

On Thursday, league leaders Mawlai SC (19 points) will take on fifth-placed Nangkiew Irat SC (9 points) at 4 pm.