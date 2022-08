By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 4: Today’s match in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2021-22 between Mawlai SC and Nangkiew Irat SC had to be postponed due to heavy rain and waterlogging at Third Ground, Polo, here today.

The fixture will be rescheduled to a date to be confirmed by the Shillong Sports Association.

On Friday, fourth-placed Ryntih SC (11 points) will be up against bottom side Mawkhar SC (2 points) at 4 pm.