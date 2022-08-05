Tension in Ahmedabad’s Isanpur after dead animal parts found near temple

Ahmedabad, Aug 5 : Tension prevailed in the Isanpur area of Ahmedabad on Friday after a slaughtered bovine animal’s parts were found near a temple.

Local residents and Hindu Organisations gave a prompt bandh call in the area and demanded the arrest of those responsible for the slaughter.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad local leader and former councillor Dakshesh Mehta led the protest and appealed to the local traders to pull down shutters in protest and gave a bandh call.

Police have sent the samples for FSL report and increased patrolling in the area to avert any untoward incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Milap Patel told the mediapersons, “In the morning we received information that a cattle’s body parts were lying on the road, immediately a team reached the spot and conducted a panchnama. The parts have been sent to FSL to identify the cattle breed. Police have identified a few suspects and soon they will be rounded up and questioned. To ensure law and order in the area, police deployment and patrolling has been increased.”

Local resident Krupal Patel alleged, “This road is used by the butchers to transport illegally slaughtered animals, and on Friday the driver must have lost control while crossing the spread-breaker and maybe that is how the cattle’s part must have fallen from the vehicle. Police should arrest those behind cattle’s illegal slaughter trade.” (IANS)