We are an evolving team: Ramesh Powar

Birmingham, Aug 5: “We are an evolving team,” said Indian women’s cricket side’s head coach Ramesh Powar, hinting that different combinations could be seen in the coming matches at the Commonwealth Games.

India defeated Barbados by 100 runs to qualify for the semifinals of the Birmingham Games.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who was promoted to number three, played a vital 56-run knock.

“We are an evolving team and processes and plans will change. We are trying to get the best out of them,” Powar said on the eve of India’s semifinal against England.

“We felt Jemi is ready for this as she has been playing in England for a while. We thought we will take a chance on her,” he added. India had also brought in Taniya Bhatia in place of Yastika Bhatia. (PTI)