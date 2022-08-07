Centre writes to 7 states over rise in Covid-19 cases

New Delhi, Aug 6: Amid rising Covid-19 cases on daily basis, the Centre on Saturday wrote to seven states reporting rising infections, asking them to ensure adequate testing, and promote Covid-appropriate behaviour.

In a letter to Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: “Upcoming months are likely to witness mass gatherings in context of various festivities to be held in different parts of the country, leading to large number of individuals undertaking intra and inter-state journey or congregating at same places.”

Noting that this may potentially facilitate transmission of infectious diseases, including Covid-19, he said that it is critical to ensure adequate testing is undertaken in all the districts of the state while maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests.

“The state must also closely monitor districts reporting higher cases, positivity rates and clusters to prevent further spread of infection and effective case management.

“ln view of some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, it is crucial to monitor and report district wise lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all health facilities as per the guidelines, on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection,” he underlined in the letter.g

The Genome Sequencing of prescribed samples of international passengers as well as collection of samptes from sentinel sites (identified health facilities) and local cluster of new Covid-19 cases is equally important, he added.

The Centre has also asked these states to increase the pace of vaccination for all eligible population and accelerate the administration of free precaution doses.

These states have also been advised to diligently follow the five-fold strategy, ‘Test-Track- Treat-Vaccinate and adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour within the community.

19,400 new cases

With 19,406 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,41,26,994, while active cases declined to 1,34,793, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,649 with 49 new fatalities, including 11 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 571 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.63 per cent, it said.

The number of recoveries surged to 4,34,65,552, while the case fatality rate 1.19 per cent.

Among the fatalities, five each were reported from Maharashtra and West Bengal, three from Chhattisgarh, two each from Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Tripura, and one each from Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, 11 deaths have been reconciled by Kerala as per Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines.

Of the 5,26,649 deaths reported so far, 1,48,129 are from Maharashtra, 70,548 from Kerala, 40,155 from Karnataka, 38,033 from Tamil Nadu, 26,327 from Delhi, 23,574 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,389 from West Bengal.

On Friday, 70 deaths were reported. These included 26 deaths reconciled by Kerala.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),” the ministry said on its website, adding that statewise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

According to the ministry, 205.92 crore doses against Covid have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. (Agencies)