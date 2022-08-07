India’s Naveen Kumar competes against Pakistan’s Muhammad Sharif Tahir in the final of Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 74kg event.

SPORTS
By Agencies
UNCHALLENGED! India’s Naveen Kumar competes against Pakistan’s Muhammad Sharif Tahir in the final of Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 74kg event at the Commonwealth Games, on Saturday. Naveen Kumar, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya won gold. Indian wrestlers wrapped up campaign with a rich haul of 12 medals. (PTI)
