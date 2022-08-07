Prakash Raj donates free ambulance to poor in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar

Chennai, Aug 6 : Actor Prakash Raj on Saturday announced that his Prakash Raj Foundation has donated a free ambulance for the poor in memory of late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Taking to Twitter, Prakash Raj, who originally comes from the Kannada film industry but is an integral part of several other industries such as Tamil and Telugu, said: “Appu Xpress — Donated a free ambulance for the needy in memory of our dear Puneeth Rajkumar .. a Prakash Raj Foundation initiative. The joy of giving back to life.”

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was fondly referred to by family, friends and fans as Appu.

Prakash Raj’s donation comes close on the heels of the Karnataka government announcing that it would be honouring the late actor with the prestigious ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award on November 1.

Puneet Rajkumar will be the tenth recipient of the award, which happens to be the state’s highest civilian honour. The award is to be conferred on the late actor on the day of the Kannada Rajyotsava.(IANS)