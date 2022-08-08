Govt behind coal illegalities: TMC

SHILLONG, Aug 7: The opposition Trinamool Congress has accused the state government of orchestrating the illegal mining and transportation of coal.

The government has been denying involvement despite being caught time and again, it said.

“All these illegal activities seem to be orchestrated in a major way,” opposition chief whip, George B. Lyngdoh said on Sunday, referring to several cases of illegal coal being recovered while on transit.

Slamming the National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, he said: “After forming the government, they had made big promises that (authorised) coal mining would be resumed in six months. Nothing has happened with only six months left for this government.”

The empty promises have exposed the double face of the double-engine government, Lyngdoh said. “The government has not been coming clear on the kind of policy it wants to ensure for coal,” he added.

A huge quantity of coal packed in gunny bags and apparently meant for transport to Bangladesh via the Simsang River was detected in Sought Garo Hills district’s Baghmara on Saturday.

A few days ago, the state government submitted a preliminary report in the High Court of Meghalaya on the origin of coal lying in Gasuapara, also in South Garo Hills. The court had directed the government to prepare the report.

Champer Sangma, the petitioner who is also a Gasuapara-based exporter, said some particulars in the report were “demonstrably false”. The court told him to refer to such content in the report to substantiate his insinuation.

The state, on the other hand, informed the court that the preliminary report was filed within a short time pursuant to the directions issued on July 19 this year and that the “state wishes to use a more detailed affidavit enclosing the documents that would belie the petitioner’s claim.”

Govt ill-prepared for intelligence challenges

Lyngdoh said the state government has to strengthen its intelligence network to tackle the possible spillover of jihadi activities detected in adjoining Assam. Meghalaya also needs the right personnel for better coordination with the other states in the Northeast.

“There is a lot of apprehension in the state following raids revealing the presence of jihadi groups in Assam. The apprehension is because of the government’s inability to improve surveillance and gather intelligence,” he said.

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council had also aired security concerns.

Lyngdoh recalled how the opposition had to hammer the state government for holding the State Security Commission (SSC) meeting.

“The SSC is a political body for discussing security concerns and ensuring the safety of the state and its people. It should top the agenda of the government. But by not holding the meeting, the government is indicating that security is not a priority,” he said.