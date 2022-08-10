Bernard N Marak remanded to 14 days judicial custody

By Bureau
Bernard N Marak. File image.

Tura, Aug 10: The Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya, today remanded Bernard N. Marak @Rimpu into 14 days judicial custody in connection with Tura Women PS Case No. 105(07)2022 u/s 370(3) IPC r/w 3/4/5/6/7 Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

However, the same court has also allowed the Investigating Officer of Tura PS Case No. 166(07)2022 u/s 109/ 110/ 120/ 120B/ 121/ 121A IPC r/w 4/5 Explosive Substances Act, 1908 to arrest him in the instant case.

Accordingly, he will be arrested later tonight from Tura Jail and produced in court tomorrow.

