Bernard sent to 6 more days in police custody

Tura, Aug 11: BJP MDC from Tura, Bernard Marak has been further remanded to another 6 days in police custody following a court hearing this afternoon.

As per information received, Bernard has been sent to further police custody under the Explosive Substance Act by the CJM here this afternoon adding to the 14 days of police custody allowed by the Court in the earlier cases.

Bernard had earlier been arrested by the WGH police following a man hunt after allegations of an illicit brothel being run from his farmhouse in Edenbari on the outskirts of Tura as well as the rescue of minors from the place, one of who was allegedly sexually assaulted.

He was arrested from Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh after a lookout notice was issued.

Earlier WGH raided the farmhouse of the MDC following a statement of a sexual assault survivor being assaulted in the same farmhouse by the perpetrators.

Police allegedly later recovered explosive materials from a ‘secret chamber’ in the same premises for which the MDC has now been sent to police custody for further questioning.