NZC agree to release pace ace Boult from central contract

Wellington, Aug 10: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Wednesday that pace spearhead Trent Boult will be released from his central contract so that he can spend more time with his family while also making himself available for domestic leagues.

The 33-year-old fast bowler requested the release after several conversations with NZC, which today agreed to the arrangements.

The move means Boult, who has taken 317 Test wickets, 169 at the ODI level, and 62 in T20I cricket, will have a significantly reduced role with the Blackcaps during his final years in the game, while still being eligible for selection if and when available.

NZC chief executive David White said in a statement that the left-armer had made it clear during discussions that his appetite for touring had diminished, and that he wished to spend more time with his family.

“We respect Trent’s position,” said White. “He has been completely honest and up-front with us about his reasoning and, while we are sad to be losing him as a fully-contracted player, he leaves with our best wishes and our sincere thanks.”

“Trent has made a massive contribution to the Blackcaps since his Test debut in late 2011 and is now considered one of the best multi-format cricketers in the world. We are very proud of what he’s achieved.”

White said he was confident Boult understood what the decision meant in terms of his international playing future.

“We have had several conversations and I know Trent understands that, in terms of selection, NZC will continue to make a priority of those players with either central or domestic contracts.”

Boult said it had been a difficult call to make.

“This has been a really tough decision for me and I would like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point. Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I am so proud of everything I have been able to achieve with the Blackcaps over the past 12 years.”

“Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket,” he added. (ANI)