PM congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar on taking oath as Vice-President

New Delhi, Aug 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on taking oath as the 14th Vice-President of India.
A renowned lawyer and former West Bengal Governor, Dhankhar took over as the 14th
Vice-President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha.
Prior to oath taking, Dhankhar visited Rajghat in the morning and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
“Felt blessed, inspired and motivated to be ever in service of Bharat in serene sublimity of Raj Ghat while paying respects to Pujya Bapu,” he tweeted.
