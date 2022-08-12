Bundesliga strikers set eyes on ‘cannon’

SPORTS
By Agencies

BERLIN, Aug 11: Robert Lewandowski’s departure from the Bundesliga sure is good news for the rest of the league’s sharpshooters.
The coveted ‘cannon’ – an artillery-shaped award given to the leading scorer in Germany’s top division each year – is back up for grabs.
Lewandowski had established a firm grip on the trophy by winning it for the last five years. The Poland star scored 35 league goals for Bayern Munich before opting for a switch to Barcelona in the offseason. Altogether, Lewandowski won the cannon seven times.
Erling Haaland might have challenged for Lewandowski’s crown but the Norwegian is also gone – joining Manchester City to help Pep Guardiola’s team as it bids to finally win the Champions League.
But that leaves a host of players who could potentially shoot their way to the cannon this season – including Germany forward Timo Werner, who returned to Leipzig from Chelsea this week, and Anthony Modeste, signed by Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for the sidelined Sébastien Haller. Modeste scored 20 goals for Cologne last season. Dortmund plays at Freiburg on Friday. (AP)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.