Bundesliga strikers set eyes on ‘cannon’

BERLIN, Aug 11: Robert Lewandowski’s departure from the Bundesliga sure is good news for the rest of the league’s sharpshooters.

The coveted ‘cannon’ – an artillery-shaped award given to the leading scorer in Germany’s top division each year – is back up for grabs.

Lewandowski had established a firm grip on the trophy by winning it for the last five years. The Poland star scored 35 league goals for Bayern Munich before opting for a switch to Barcelona in the offseason. Altogether, Lewandowski won the cannon seven times.

Erling Haaland might have challenged for Lewandowski’s crown but the Norwegian is also gone – joining Manchester City to help Pep Guardiola’s team as it bids to finally win the Champions League.

But that leaves a host of players who could potentially shoot their way to the cannon this season – including Germany forward Timo Werner, who returned to Leipzig from Chelsea this week, and Anthony Modeste, signed by Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for the sidelined Sébastien Haller. Modeste scored 20 goals for Cologne last season. Dortmund plays at Freiburg on Friday. (AP)