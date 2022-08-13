13-year-old dead, 2 others injured after scooty crashes with oncoming bus in EGH

Tura, Aug 13: An underage driver lost his life after the scooty that he was driving had a head-on collision with a school bus.

As per locals, the 13-year-old was not only in a rash manner without a helmet also had two other pillion riders, both of whom suffered multiple injuries. The 13-year-old died on the spot.

The trio were apparently coming from the district of North Garo Hills when they crashed with the school bus that was on its way to pick up school children for their Independence Day drills.

According to police sources, the incident took place at about 1:30 PM in Songsak in the district of East Garo Hills (EGH) this afternoon and once again brought into focus the menace of underage drivers as well as those driving without safety measures.

Many parents have been indulging their teenage children by providing them scooters and motorcycles, despite the fact that they cannot legally drive due to their age. Many other parents, when caught and questioned, provide excuses over their unavailability to be able to take their wards to schools.

“This is really unfair and puts children in severe danger. These children don’t have a licence to drive nor are they of driving age. Parents giving them vehicles in this tender age are unforgivable. There is a time and place for everything and parents cannot wash their hands of their responsibility this way,” said a highly placed police officer after the incident.

IANS