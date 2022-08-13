Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Garo hills

Tura, Aug 13: In a major breakthrough, a large number of hidden arms and ammunitions were recovered by Meghalaya police on Thursday. The arms and ammunition were suspected to be hidden by the militant group Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA).

The operation was launched last night at Pillonggre area of Durama range. The recovered items included 79 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition, 175 rounds of 7.7 mm ammunition, 10 electrical detonators, one 12 bore double barrel gun and 250 grams of gelatin

The arms and ammunition were recovered from the jungle of Pilgonggre area under Williamnagar Police Station. Pillonggre is about 15 to 17 km away from Williamnagar.