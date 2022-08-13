Inaugural Women’s IPL in March 2023

New Delhi, Aug 12: The much-awaited Women’s IPL will be starting from March 2023 to be held in a one-month window and in all likelihood with five teams, a senior BCCI official confirmed the development on Friday.

The BCCI bigwigs have discussed the issue and a March window has been found for the tournament after the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

“Yes, the WIPL will start in the first week of March and we have earmarked a four-week window for the first year. The T20 World Cup in South Africa is from February 9 to 26 and immediately after that we plan to hold the WIPL,” a senior BCCI official privy to development said on conditions of anonymity.

“As of now, we are going ahead with five teams but it could be six as there is a lot of interest among potential investors. In due course of time, the process of auctioning of teams will be announced,” he added.

Both BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah in separate interviews had earlier confirmed that 2023 is the year when WIPL would start.

A lot of cricket lovers believe that WIPL will bring in a revolution and the standard of women’s cricket in India will have a quantum leap.

It is understood that teams like Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings have all expressed their interest in buying teams. Even UTV big boss Ronnie Screwvala had tweeted that he would be interested in buying a WIPL franchise. (PTI)