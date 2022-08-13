No troubles during NE Olympic Games: Sports min

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 12: Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh allayed fears of problems hitting the North East Olympics Games like those that were surfaced during the Meghalaya Games earlier this year. Shillong is scheduled to host the upcoming North East Olympics Games later this year.

“What are you talking? There was no failure and we organised the Meghalaya Games,” the minister said while adding that the government is preparing well for the North East Olympics Games that is scheduled for October-November this year.

Refusing to comment on whether an amount of Rs 10 crore would be sufficient for the event, the minister assured that there will be no accommodation problems for athletes this time around.

“We are doing our best at whatever we can, and we have a hospitality team and committee as well,” he added.

Stating that the government has a lot of time to prepare for the North East Olympics, Lyngdoh said that the government has been preparing for the event since the last 6 months.

There was chaos in the recently concluded Meghalaya Games after social media posts of soiled bathrooms, leaking roofs and unhygienic living conditions for the athletes went viral, coercing Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to intervene.

The government was criticised by the athletes for the poor facilities provided during the games.

Meanwhile, when asked about an update on the National Games which Meghalaya was scheduled to host in 2022 in sync with the 50th statehood day celebrations, Lyngdoh said that if not this year, the event will be organised in the coming years.