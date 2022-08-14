Man slits woman’s throat, surrenders later

Ballia, Aug 14 : A man slit the throat of his sister’s sister-in-law in Baheri village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district and later, surrendered to the police.

Dilshad’s sister was in love with Noor Alam and had married him last month despite opposition from the family.

Noor Alam’s cousin sister Armana, a local politician, had slapped Dilshad over a trivial dispute a few days ago. She had even threatened to frame Dilshad in a criminal case.

On Saturday night, Dilshad stormed into Noor Alam’s house, where Armana used to reside as she was a divorcee, and slit her throat.

When her parents tried to intervene, he attacked and injured them too. Later, he surrendered at police station.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the police spokesman said that further investigations were underway. (IANS)