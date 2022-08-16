2 youths from Mawlai drowned in Umngi River

Mawkyrwat, August 16: Two youths from Mawlai area in Shillong lost their life after they were drowned at the Umngi River, about 15 KMs from Mawkyrwat in South West Khasi Hills District.

The incident took placed on August 15 at around 4:30 PM in which a group of six young boys from Mawlai who came to Umngi River for a picnic, were swimming and taking bath at the big river. Two of them drowned as they were not experienced swimmer.

The deceased were identified as Bankyntiewdor Pdahkasiej (21) from Mawlai Nongmali-3 and Bakordor Lyngdoh Mawphlang (22) from Mawlai Mawtawar.

The body of one of the deceased Bankyntiewdor Pdahkasiej was to fished at around 6:00 AM today by one tourist taxi driver (Mawkyrwat to Shillong) from Umpung village known as Bah Lam who had stopped the vehicle after seeing the people and came to the river to help. Local people informed that it took him only 4-5 times to dive to locate the body and take it out. However, he could not continue to search for the other as the passengers also were in a hurry.

Later the Search and Rescue Team (SRT) from Shillong reached the spot to search for the body of Bakordor Lyngdoh Mawphlang, but till filing this report it has not been found.