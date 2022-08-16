J&K leaders condemn killing of Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists

Leaders cutting across party lines unequivocally condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit on Tuesday by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

One person belonging to the minority community, identified as Sunil Kumar, was killed and his brother injured after terrorists opened fire on civilians in an orchard in the Chotipora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: “Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident & a militant attack have left a trail of death & suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed & Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family.”

While expressing her condolences, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet wrote every citizen of the UT has become cannon fodder in Center’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy’

“Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased’s family. GOI continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy,” Mehbooba tweeted.

People’s Conference Chief Sajad Lone tweeted: “Yet another dastardly attack by coward terrorists in Shopian. We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence. My condolences to the family,”

BJP J&K spokesperson Altaf Bukhari in a statement said terror has no religion and terrorists should be punished.

“Strongly condemn the dastardly act of terror on innocent minority community members at shopian in which one minority community member Sunil Kumar was killed and another injured. Terror has no religion. Killers should be punished,” the statement read.

Apni Party Chief Altaf Bukhari condemned the incident and said that this was done to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere.

“Unreservedly condemn the horrific attack on members of minority community in Shopian. This is an act of cowardice aimed to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere. My condolences to the family of Sunil Kumar and prayers for speedy and complete recovery of his brother,” Bukhari tweeted.