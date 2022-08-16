Time management is key to success: NEHU Vice Chancellor

Khliehriat, Aug 16: St Antony’s College Extension which is located at the Byndihati village under Khliehriat Block, East Jaiñtia hills organized the institution’s 5th graduation-cum-farewell celebration today at the college campus.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of North Eastern Hills University (NEHU), P S Shukhla, who delivered the presidential address on the occasion lauded the Don Bosco Society for the service that it has rendered in providing education to the students of not only the state of Meghalaya but the entire Northeastern region.

Addressing the graduates and the students of the college, Shukhla also reminded the students of the need to manage their time properly. In his speech he also said that the National Education Policy or NEP 2020 would usher in a new beginning in the way education is rendered in the country and it would also help improve the education system in India.

Dr H.H. Mohrmen in his keynote address reminded the audience that India is not only a country with more than a billion people, it is expected that India will surpass China as the most populous country by 2024.

The other pertinent point is as per Report made by the Technical Group on Population Projections, 2020 constituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, youths in the age group of 15-29 years constitute 27.2 per cent of the country’s population as on 2021.

Dr Mohrmen in his speech also stressed the need for the government to create employment avenues for the young people of the country.

He called upon young people to make the best use of the Internet for one’s own benefit.