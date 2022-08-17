Serie A: Juventus, Napoli off to winning starts

MILAN, Aug 16: In the absence of the injured Paul Pogba, it was another new signing who starred for Juventus as the Bianconeri kicked off its season with a 3-0 win over Sassuolo on Tuesday.

Ángel Di María scored the opener and set up the team’s third for Dušan Vlahović, who also won and converted a penalty. The 34-year-old Di María’s impressive performance will only heighten the concern after he walked off in the 66th minute with an apparent injury to his left adductor muscle and a pained expression.

It was the Biaonceri who broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Alex Sandro floated in a cross and Di María’s scuffed volley went into the ground and looped into the top left corner.

Juventus doubled its lead three minutes before halftime as Vlahović powered a penalty straight down the middle after being brought down by Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari.

Di María set up the third moments later after some poor defending from Sassuolo that saw defender Kaan Ayhan play the ball straight to Di María and the Argentina international picked out Vlahović, who turned it in from close range.

New signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could help Napoli forget about all the players that left in the offseason. The 21-year-old Kvaratskhelia provided a goal and an assist to help Napoli win 5-2 at Hellas Verona in its opening match of the new Serie A season.

Napoli dominated from the start in Verona but it was the home team that took the lead in the 29th minute. Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret managed to fingertip Martin Hongla’s effort over the bar but the resulting corner was nodded on to the far post for Kevin Lasagna to volley in.

Napoli equalised three minutes later when Kvaratskhelia headed in Hirving Lozano’s cross.

And the turnaround was complete on the stroke of halftime with a goal similar to Verona’s opener as a Napoli corner was headed on for Victor Osimhen to volley in at the far post.

Thomas Henry headed in the equaliser for Verona almost immediately after the break.

The visitors restored their lead in the 55th when Kvaratskhelia touched on a through ball with a fantastic pass for Piotr Zieliński, who slotted into the bottom right corner.

Stanislav Lobotka and substitute Matteo Politano sealed the result, while Adam Ounas also had a goal ruled out for Napoli seconds after coming off the bench. (AP)