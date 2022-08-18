Four yrs after beheading wife’s lover, Nepalese national held by Delhi Police

New Delhi, Aug 18 : A Nepalese national, who had been on the run after committing brutal murder by beheading and chopping of the private parts of his wife’s lover in 2018, was arrested by the Delhi Police when he came to India for shopping.

The police had declared a reward of Rs two lakh on his head.

The accused, identified as Man Kumar (37), came to Jogbani Bazar in Bihar’s Araria for shopping when he was held following a tip off by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on August 16. His aide was earlier arrested by the police.

In 2018 the police got a PCR call about a body which was lying near a cemetery in Green Park Extension. When a police team reached the spot they were shocked to see that the body was dismantled and the head and private parts were left hanging from a tree.

The deceased was later identified as Nanda Pramanik, a resident of West Bengal. A case of murder was lodged with the Safdarjung Police Station and one Ravi Kanojia was held by the police. The main accused Kumar was on the run since the beginning.

The police had filed the charge sheet in the case. The police said that the accused Kumar had fled to Nepal after committing the murder.

“Man Kumar said that he had been living in the Safdarjung area since his childhood. In 2018 he came to know that his wife had an illegal relation with Pramanik at her work place. Pramanik also used to work there.

Kumar spoke with Pramanik and asked him to stay away from his wife. Pramanik however, didn’t budge.

Kumar then hatched a conspiracy with his friend Kanojia to kill Pramanik. They called the deceased to have liquor.

“When Pramanik was in an inebriated condition they tied his hands. The accused then cut off his private part and later chopped his head. This incident had sent a panic wave in the area,” the police said. (IANS)