‘OG Khiladi’ Akshay, ‘new Anari’ Emraan to have a dance off in ‘Selfiee’

Emraan also shared that the two will be seen having a dance-off on the recreated version of the track in the upcoming film ‘Selfiee’.

He took to Instagram and wrote: “28 Years after the original. The OG khiladi with the new Anari. This stare down led to a dance off. And what a dance off it was. (Haven’t stopped icing my feet ever since).”

Emraan also posted a picture on the photo-sharing website, where his and Akshay Kumar’s back is towards the camera. The two are seen wearing bedazzled jackets and are having a stare-off.

The original number is from the 1994 film ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ featuring Akshay alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Directed by Sameer Malkan, ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ also stars Shilpa Shetty and Raageshwari. The film went on to become one of the top 5 highest-grossing movies of the year and was declared a box office success at the end of its theatrical run.

‘Selfiee’, which is a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Driving Licence’, also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha. The Malayalam comedy drama released in 2019 and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu among many others.

Akshay will star next in ‘Ram Setu’, ‘OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, and the yet-to-titled ‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake.

Emraan is reportedly to be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.