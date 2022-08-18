Pakistan to host 10 Test nations

Lahore, Aug 17: In the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2023-27 cycle, released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan are scheduled to play around 238 days of international cricket during the four-year period comprising 27 WTC matches (13 home and 14 away), 47 ODIs (26 home and 21 home) and 56 T20Is (27 home and 29 away).

The matches also include Pakistan hosting 50-over 2023 Asia Cup, in the lead up to Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The number of matches may increase depending on where Pakistan finishes in the ICC and ACC events between 2023 and 2027, as well as in the 2025 and 2026 ODI tri-series.

In the WTC 2023-25 cycle, Pakistan will play Tests against Australia (away), Bangladesh (home), England (home), South Africa (away), Sri Lanka (away) and West Indies (home). In the 2025-27 cycle, they will be up against Bangladesh (away), England (away), New Zealand (home), South Africa (home), Sri Lanka (home) and West Indies (away). It means that Pakistan will be hosting all Full Members except India.

“While finalising our Future Tours Programme 2023-2027 in a tight and densely-packed cricket calendar, we have given priority to context, quality and player workload. We have also tried to find an appropriate balance across all the three formats so that these continue to co-exist meaningfully.

“I am sure that our cricket fans will be delighted to know that top-ranked and attractive sides such as Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies will visit Pakistan to compete in matches for the ICC World Test Championship.

“Additionally, Afghanistan, Australia, Ireland and Zimbabwe will also tour Pakistan for the white-ball matches, which means 10 of the 12 ICC Full Members will play cricket in Pakistan during the four-year period. This is exciting!” said PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain.

Pakistan will also play 11 T20Is against the Netherlands, Ireland and England in the build up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be jointly hosted by the United States and the West Indies. (IANS)