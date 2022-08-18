Woman dies of electrocution in SGH

Baghmara, Aug 18: A middle aged woman lost her life after she was accidentally electrocuted while working in a reserve forest close to Nongalbibra in South Garo Hills (SGH) this morning.

The victim, identified as Suritha N Sangma, had gone to the reserve area for some undisclosed work when she accidentally stepped on a live electrical wire. However, after the incident, the family of the victim refused to file a police complaint, preferring rather to work on the last rites of the victim.

The SGH police confirmed the incident adding that no charges were pressed by the family of the victim.

The incident occurred at about 11 am today under Nongalbibra PS limits.