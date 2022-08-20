Inspired by crime web series, Gujarat teenager buys weapon; lands in juvenile home

Surat, Aug 20: A 14-year-old boy landed in a juvenile home after the police caught him with a country-made revolver in this Gujarat city, sources said on Saturday.
adrenaline rush. Inspired by such characters, he decided to procure a weapon and during his visit to Uttar Pradesh, he bought a country-made revolver from one Raja for Rs 6,000. He used to flaunt his weapon to impress and frighten others in his area.
Pandesara Police Sub-Inspector A.G. Rabari told IANS that a patrolling police team had arrested Pratham with the revolver without any cartridge.
He was arrested on Thursday under arms act and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to Juvenile Home.
IANS
