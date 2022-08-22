Asia Cup 2022 trophy unveiled

Abu Dhabi, Aug 21: The Asia Cup 2022 Trophy was unveiled on Friday by Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, the Chairman of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cricket Board.

“The Asia Cup 2022 trophy was unveiled in Abu Dhabi earlier today (Friday) by His Highness, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman Emirates Cricket Board,” said a statement from UAE Cricket.

The Asian Cricket Council’s marquee event returns after a four-year interval with the 2022 edition of the Men’s Asia Cup. Being played in the T20 format, across two venues,

Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host nine games including the final, while Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host four games, starting from August 27 through September 11.

Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format. (ANI)