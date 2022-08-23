Bernard N Marak forced steep hike in prices in Tura: WGH Police

Shillong, Aug 23: At the intervention of West Garo Hills (WGH) district police the Sweets and Confectionaries Association of Tura has slashed the prices which were steeply hiked recently, sweet meats and confectionary items with immediate effect much to relief of the common people.

Prices of these items as well as fruits and vegetables were hiked very steeply recently under the pressure of one organisation called Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce operated at the behest of one Bernard N. Marak @ Rimpu, a state BJP leader and a member of the GHADC, aided by other persons namely Wilver Dango M. Marak, Anish M. Sangma, Patcheng T. Sangma, etc.

The WGH Superintendent of Police, V S Rathore informed today that Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce has been found to be collecting huge amount of money from the shop keepers in the name of membership fee and monthly renewal fees.

It was also learnt that the commission from the hiked prices were being channelled clandestinely to the above-mentioned persons and their accomplices. Apart from this, the office bearers of the organization have been threatening the non-tribal businessmen of the area to obtain “No Objection Certificate” from Bernard N. Marak @ Rimpu who is a member of the GHADC without which their “Trading by Non-Tribal (TNT) License” cannot be renewed.

Huge sum of money is extorted from these businessmen for issue of this certificate which was completely illegal. On receipt of the findings, the office called the shopkeepers for discussion over last few days for finding an amicable and sustainable solution

Accordingly, the “Sweets and Confectionaries Association of Tura” has unanimously decided to slash the prices of sweets and snacks in the interest of general public (See the list).

These rates have been made applicable w.e.f. 22nd August 2022. We appreciate the Sweets and Confectionaries Association of Tura for their wisdom and considerate response. The discussion with other shopkeepers and associations is going on to reduce the prices.

In connection with the activities of the office bearers of the organization claiming to be Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce, a FIR vide Tura PS Case No. 189(08)2022 u/s 120B/384/417/419/420/467/468/471 IPC has been registered and investigated into.

“We will ensure the follow up action as per law in this matter. It has also been learnt that some persons have been indulging in monopolistic activities and extorting money from the suppliers in the name of protection money.

“They compel the shopkeepers to purchase the stuff from a particular supplier at the prices fixed as per their whims and fancies. After collecting more facts, action shall be taken in due course. It is informed to one and all that any attempt at monopolizing the markets by creating cartels, hoarding, black marketing etc. shall not be acceptable to the administration and dealt with strongly as per law. We urge the people to cooperate with the district administration to resolve these issues amicably,” the SP said.