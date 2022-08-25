Army Red hold favourites Neroca

Imphal, Aug 24: Home favourite Neroca FC settled for a goalless draw with the Army Red Football Team (ARFT) in their second Group C game in the Durand Cup at the Khuman Lampak Stadim here in Wednesday.

Neroca came into this game as firm favourites after beating local rivals TRAU FC 3-1.

However, a good defensive work by the ARFT footballers denied the wasteful Neroca side a chance to register their second consecutive win in the tournament.

Neroca showed more eagerness in the first half but failed to create any meaningful chances, thanks to the Army defenders who defended smartly.

As the first half ended goalless, it was Neroca that started the other half by pressing hard.

Neroca’s Michael Lunminlal Kipgen exhibited some great individual work and created a half-chance of sorts at the hour mark, but was eventually off-target.

The Army side did get one opportunity to break the deadlock with three minutes left on the clock, as substitute Pradeep Kumar, unleashed a left-footer from 20 yards but was denied by Neroca custodian Sonal Porei, who was awarded the Man of the Match.

ATK Mohun Bagan played out a 1-1 draw against rivals Mumbai City FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK). Liston Colaco scored for Bagan in the 40th before Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz levelled in the 77th. (PTI)