BJP is committed to reservation in local bodies, Patil reassures OBC

Surat, Aug 25 : Gujarat BJP president C.R Patil has reiterated that his party is committed to providing reservations to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies like panchayats, nagar palikas and corporations.

Patil made the announcement in South Gujarat on Wednesday evening in response to the Congress launching a statewide campaign demanding 27 per cent reservation for the OBCs in local bodies.

BJP chief has stated, “On directions of the Supreme Court, the state government has constituted a commission headed by High Court’s (rtd) justice K S Jhaveri Commission. When the commission calls political parties for their views, BJP will demand reservation for OBC in local bodies.”

Congress party’s former state unit president Amit Chavda, leading the OBC reservation campaign, has held several meetings of OBC community members, in which he has demanded 27 per cent reservation for the community. Earlier, there 10 per cent reservation for OBC seats in local bodies elections.

The issue cropped up after the State Election Commission following a Supreme Court order de-reserved 10 per cent reservation for OBC in local bodies in the first week of July and issued a circular to hold 3252 village panchayats’ elections without OBC reserved seats.

This circular created a hue and cry from the OBC community and especially the opposition, which compelled the state government to appoint the Commission on July 8. (IANS)