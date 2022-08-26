Meghalaya CM lauds WGH SP’s action to reduce prices of food items

Shillong, Aug 26: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma in an Instagram post today lauded the West Garo Hills district police led by the SP and the administration there for taking action for facilitating reduction of prices of various food items in Tura and other parts of the district after unearthing how an unscrupulous organisation manned by some people with vested interests had forced the business community and traders in the district to increase steeply the prices of food items, fruits and vegetables in Tura market and other parts of the district recently.

The chief minister stated that the state government fully endorsed the timely action taken by the district police force and administration in Tura against the unwarranted price rise so as to provide succour to the common people.

The statement made by the chief minister bears much significance given that a number of organisations based in West Garo Hills including the Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce and the BJP unit there have come down heavily on SP of the West Garo Hills for busting the cartel run by the now-arrested BJP leader and an MDC in GHADC, Bernard Marak alias Rimpu that triggered price rise in the district using so called Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce as a front to make ground for extortion of traders there.