IIM Shillong signs MoU with Mizoram Youth Commission,  

Shillong, Aug 27: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis, IIM Shillong, and Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC), Government of Mizoram yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance human resource development in Mizoram by helping organizations to create curricula, plan courses, and build capability.

Following the agreement, the team had a meeting with Zoramthanga, the Chief Minister of Mizoram.

Mr. Atul Kulkarni, member BOG, IIM Shillong said, “We need to look at the aspirations of the youth, job market and equip youths. We need to stress on Entrepreneurship. The IIM Shillong will help build the groundwork and serve as a catalyst for focused research and decision-making with regard to skill development within the larger economic framework.”

IIM Shillong as a Research and Policy Knowledge Partner by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Mizoram Youth Council (MYC), the Government of Mizoram, aims to support Mizoram’s human resource development, assist the government of Mizoram and MYC in particular in identifying skill gaps, offer capacity-building programs for government employees, and support Mizoram’s economic development by encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship in promising industries.

Describing the MoU as a far-sighted approach Prof. D.P. Goyal, Director, IIM Shillong said, “By working together with the Government of Mizoram, IIM Shillong (Dr. Kalam Centre) hopes to develop value-added skills in Mizo youth and encourage them to be competent and entrepreneurial. It also hopes to develop a framework for effective and result-driven youth empowerment, particularly in the areas of management development, entrepreneurship development, and capacity building programs.”

The MoU signed between IIM Shillong and Mizoram Youth Commission includes the following terms: