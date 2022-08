M’laya Judokas to compete in Khelo India Women League

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 26: 14 Judokas will represent Meghalaya in the East Zone Khelo India Women League in Guwahati from August 27.

Nishita Dey (32kg), Nakiwansaka Wahlang (32kg), Banrilin Jasain (36kg), Beauty Mawlien (40kg), Ibadashisha Marwein (44kg), Kheinor Padit (52kg), Preaty Mawlein (57kg), Realigrace Suting (above 57kg), Larisha L Nonglait (44kg) , Basuklin Jasain (48kg), Shilpa Rajbongshi (44kg), Rishica Iawrod (52kg), Fwrmaiti Daimary (57kg), and Rajika Boro (78kg) are the athletes competing in the event.