Unable to take rejection, doctor abducts woman in UP

Lucknow, Aug 28 : A doctor abducted a 20-year-old woman, an undergraduate student, at gunpoint when she rejected his offer.

The doctor pulled her inside his car when she was returning home from college after an examination. The woman, however, managed to escape and lodged a complaint with police.

The incident took place in Thakurganj area on Thursday but came to light on Saturday when the woman lodged an FIR.

The woman, who studies in a government-aided college affiliated to Lucknow university, stated in her FIR that the accused was a medical student in a private medical college on Kursi Road where her family members were admitted during the second wave of Covid-19 last year.

The medico came close to the family members during that same period. He also offered help to them when they visited the hospital for post-Covid treatment. He had taken the phone number of the woman at that time.

About six months back he proposed to the woman on the phone, but she politely refused his offer.

However, he continued to text her messages, the victim claimed in her complaint.

Police said that after completing his MBBS, the accused joined as a casualty medical officer in another private medical college about three months back.

The victim was returning home when the doctor, who was in his car, stopped her and told her if she would not accept him, he would not allow her to marry another person.

Narrating the sequence, the victim said, “He then took out a pistol, grabbed me by my shoulder, pulled me inside his car and drove towards Sitapur road. I continued to resist and in the ensuing scuffle, he lost control of the car and hit a vehicle parked at the roadside. I immediately took an e-rickshaw and came to my home,” the victim said in the FIR.

SHO, Thakurganj, Vijay Kumar Yadav said that efforts were on to nab the doctor who was neither available in the hospital nor in his rental flat in Hazratganj.

“The doctor’s mobile phone is also switched off. His associates in the hospital said that he either belongs to Prayagraj or Mirzapur. The victim said both had suffered injuries in the accident,” he added. (IANS)