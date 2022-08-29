Indigenous games as part of National Youth Day in Tura

Tura, Aug 29: As part of the celebration of National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Hockey legend Major Dyan Chand, National Youth Day was celebrated on Monday at New Tura Playground in Tura.

Indigenous games such as Wa’pong Sika, Rongma Chilsusa’a and Tug of War were conducted for school students during the programme by the District Sports Office, Tura.

In her brief speech, Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills Rezia Ch Sangma expressed her gratitude to the District Sports Office, Tura for organising this programme and also mentioned that this day is especially to honour sports persons, coaches, etc for their achievements in various sporting disciplines and bringing laurels for our district and State as a whole.

Various schools of the town participated in the event and prizes were also distributed by the Chief Guest during the programme.

In Ampati of South Garo Hills as well, Inter-School Tug of War and other indigenous games marked the celebration of the occasion which was organized by the District Sports Office at Ampati Students’ Field.

Additional DC, South West Garo Hills, P.K.Sangma attended the celebration as the chief guest and gave away the prizes to the winners. In her address, she underlined the most important qualities that one must have as a sportsperson which include maintaining a disciplined life, perseverance, spirit of teamwork and sportsmanship. She also paid tributes to the Indian sportspersons who bagged 61 medals in the Commonwealth Games, 2022 in Birmingham.

Earlier, the District Sports Officer, Saljagring Marak in his welcome address gave a brief introduction about the celebration of National Sports