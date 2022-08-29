MeECL: A plethora of sordid affairs

Editor,

It is no surprise for every one of us out there that the MeECL is a Corporation that has been clouded by anomalies and irregularities of various kinds right from payment of outstanding dues, and Smart Meters, to the erratic power supply and power shortages. The list goes on and on. Recently, I came across a report in a section of the media under the Caption “Power Companies asked to slash power sale to Meghalaya” (Aug 7, 2022). The Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO) had directed NEEPCO, NTPC, NHPC, and ONGC to reduce electricity sales to Meghalaya by 25 percent of the contract quantum from August 7. Now, it would seem that the effect of this directive by POSOCO, given the fact that MePGCL is having only hydel power generation coupled with the fact that this step was being taken during the monsoon season would result in a sizeable decrease in the power generation (due to unavailability of transmission facilities provided by POSOCO for banking of Power). This is evident from the fact that during that time the generation of MePGCL was reduced to an average of 3.5 mu per day, whereas the average generation is about 5.3 mu during this time of the year. If we go by calculations in monetary terms, this means that MeECL lost almost 1.8 mu daily at the rate of Rs 4 per unit which would come to a total of Rs 72 lakhs per day. Sadly, this scenario of power generation continued for 5 days which would bring the total loss incurred by MeECL (already struggling with its finances) to a whopping Rs. 3.60 Crores.

As a citizen I cannot help but poke my nose into such affairs because power (electricity) is dear to the common man. However, this makes me wonder (although without much hope) firstly, whether anyone in the Power Department has taken any steps so that such instances can be avoided in the future. Secondly, have they fixed responsibility for this fiasco and taken appropriate action against the persons responsible in the MeECL? Surprisingly to my knowledge and from what I can gather, it is also alleged that MePGCL under the present Director (Generation) is in utter shambles. And I don’t even have to go into the rampant nepotism going on. Everybody knows that most of the work under MePGCL is unfortunately allotted to his close relatives. To add to this, the work of the Riangdo Hydel Project given to his relative has not started, despite the work order being allotted a few years back. It is alleged that even now, he is busy trying to allot some more work orders to his relatives only. If this is the case, then what happens to our youth who are in dire need of employment, but their opportunities are being cut off only because of nepotism that is alive and kicking in the MeECL? This is uncalled for and unfair to them – one of the many reasons why our youth are losing trust.

How can we forget that the maintenance of Power Houses is also of very poor quality as is evident from the frequent breakdowns that take place. The inquiry report by Mr Macolm David Roy, Retired Executive Director, NEEPCO is gathering dust as no one has taken notice of the relevant and good recommendations (for obvious reasons). I think MeECL should start identifying its liabilities and weaknesses whenever and wherever they are detected, whether in its human resources, infrastructure, or administration and deal with them comprehensively and firmly.

I have also come across many employees of the MeECL stating that the conditions of housekeeping and upkeep of Power stations are extremely poor and unsatisfactory. This fact is verified by the frequent failure of generating machines. As of now also, one of the units in the Myntdu Leshka Hydel Project is out of order. And I am sure we all remember what happened when the load shedding was imposed by MeECL during the month of June 2022 due to the failure of the Power Generating Machines of Umtru and other Power Houses. Because of this rampant and obvious mismanagement, the President of the Association of Power Engineers, despite being part of the system, has interestingly demanded a probe into the generation shortfall. This obviously points to the fact that this is a very serious matter and at a critical stage. I just hope that the people in power (pun intended) read this and take appropriate action.

Yours etc.,

Khraw Sutnga

Shillong – I

Rejoinder to NEHU affairs

Editor,

Apropos the letter to the editor, ” NEHU Affairs” by Mr. SB Prasad (ST Aug 26, 2022) the writer seems to have a personal vendetta and grudge against the hapless and meek casual workers who work day and night to make their ends meet. The characterization of their demands to be “unrealistic” and charging them with altering their demands time and again to negating their daily chores by false accusing them of dereliction of duty in spite of the constitutional right to protest, only exemplifies the situation in which NEHU finds itself today. The incumbent Vice-Chancellor being a tenure old is surrounded by politicians and disruptive forces who have tarnished the image of the University since time immemorial by shifting camps from one regime to another. It comes as an utter shock as the main culprits of instigating strikes, locking Vice-Chancellor offices and even going to the extent of missing their daily lectures to insinuate hatred, have come publicly to denounce a group who have been fighting for their rights.

The flawed approaches of the negotiating committee headed by the same person concerned was rightly put forth by the ANEHUWU. Is the writer doing a favour when he mentions that the Government is paying them even on leaves? What if the same question was asked to him, if he missed his classes to engage with agitation, would he forego his salary for the day? A little research will reveal that the person concerned is on the verge of retirement and ready to pack off with his remuneration while we the permanent dwellers in this state suffer. Hence, there’s a hidden agenda in this letter against the workers who earn less than what the same person earns in a few hours of office.

Universities are meant to be cradles of academic thrust and innovation, while NEHU seems to prop up new activists and dramatists time and again. Ego and bossism seem to have crept into a varsity where the old adage of “Few fish, spoil the entire pond” comes to the fore. And, with all of this, sadly the reputation of the University and the Vice-Chancellor goes for a toss while the main players remain latent with their anarchistic activities.

I hereby humbly request the Vice-Chancellor to appoint a Chairperson in the future who is deeply rooted and in tune with the demands and grievances of the workforce rather than persons with no idea nor whiff of running a negotiation committee.

Yours etc,.

Gareth Tariang

ex-student of NEHU,

Via email