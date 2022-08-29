SC to hear K’taka Muslim body against HC order allowing Ganesh festival at Idgah Maidan

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Muslim body, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and sought urgent hearing on the matter. Sibal submitted that unnecessary religious tension was being created in the area. After hearing brief submissions, the top court agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday.

Last week, the high court had granted permission to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet.

The high court had said the government can take a call to permit the festival on the ground. The court passed the order after the state government filed an appeal challenging the August 25 interim order to maintain status quo.

The high court modified the interim order and allowed the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications seeking use of the land in question for holding religious and cultural activities for a limited period from August 31 onwards.