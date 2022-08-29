Section 144 CrPC clamped in WGH

Tura, Aug 29: The District Magistrate, West Garo Hills, Tura has issued an order under Section 144 CrPC prohibiting causing obstruction to functioning of government Offices, conducting night road blockade, carrying/ concealing on person of lathis, sticks, stones, firearms or any kind of lethal weapons by any person or group of persons or organisation.

The order has been issued in view of the information received that certain groups may organise office picketing of all Garo Hills MePDCL Office of Garo Hills and six days of night road blockade from 29th August, 2022 to 3rd September, 2022.