Meghalaya Nuggets

Counselling on Agnipath in city

SHILLONG, Aug 29: A special spot counselling and awareness programme was organised in Wahingdoh Community Hall to educate youths about the Agnipath scheme launched by the Ministry of Defence. Many youths from various localities nearby had an interactive session with Colonel Vikash Singh in a video mapping presentation, mock test, pre-documentation screening requirements, Meghalaya cadre special sessions update, besides live discussion with regard to age barrier and body physique of tribals joining army and other discussions about the benefits of the scheme were also held. The event was organised by social activist Michael Kharsyntiew along with the assistance of BJP member Ralden Shabong. It may be mentioned that the duration of service under Agnipath scheme is four years including training period, although a host of facilities and perks will be given to the youths.

Ri-Bhoi College students feted

NONGPOH, Aug 29: Ri Bhoi College, Nongpoh, felicitated 325 students who completed their Sixth Semester or graduation in Arts and Commerce streams during a function held on the college premise on Monday. The felicitation programme was attended by Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, besides the college principal, teaching faculties, non-teaching staff and the students. A special felicitation programme was also held for Daphira Khymdeit, a student of the college who secured First Class in Education from North-Eastern Hills University (NEHU) in 2020. Nongpoh MLA, in his address, said that Ri-Bhoi has been chosen as one of the 115 Aspirational Districts in the country by NITI Aayog, and that there are 40 districts sanctioned for medical colleges. Despite Ri-Bhoi not being on the list, the MLA said he is hopeful that in the coming years, Ri-Bhoi will get a sanction with the support of the people and recommendation of the leaders in the government. As a token of appreciation, Syiem handed cash award of Rs 20,000 to Daphira Khymdeit for her achievement.