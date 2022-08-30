One of key conspirators of Moosewala’s killing held in Azerbaijan

Chandigarh, Aug 30 : One of the key conspirators of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s sensational killing, Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, who fled India before the crime on a fake passport, has been arrested in Azerbaijan, Punjab Police officials said on Tuesday.

The location of another plotter, Anmol Bishnoi, has also been traced to Kenya. The Bishnois had fled India before the daylight killing of Moosewala on May 29 in the Moosa village in Mansa district.

It is believed that Sachin, a nephew of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and Brar hatched the conspiracy to kill the famed Punjabi singer.

According to the police, Sachin and Anmol hired shooters and provided them legalistic support, besides arms and ammunition. The other two gangsters involved in the killing and hiding abroad are Goldy Brar and Lipin Nehra.

The Interpol has earlier issued a red-corner notice against Goldy Brar who claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s killing.

As per the police, the arrested accused were acting on the directions of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Vikram Brar, who is believed to be in Dubai.

Punjab Police and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are working for the extradition of Sachin, who belongs to Fazilka from Azerbaijan, an official confirmed to IANS.

The MEA has asked the state police to prepare a dossier comprising his criminal history and arrest warrants facilitating hassle-free and speedy extradition.

According to the Special Investigating Team (SIT) 1,850-page charge sheet filed in the court this week, mastermind Goldy Brar a day before the killing informed sharpshooters to carry out the crime as the government has trimmed the security cover provided to the singer.

The first charge sheet comprising 122 witnesses was filed against 24 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Goldy Brar.

The police have recovered seven pistols, seven mobile phones and four vehicles, including the Corrola and Bolero cars used in the crime.

The SIT led by Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban has said Lawrence Bishnoi, the main conspirator, confessed that the execution planning was hatched in August last year to avenge the murder of youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera.

He had said the shooters reached Mansa on May 25, the scene of crime close to Moosa village. “Some of the weapons were provided to them on reaching Punjab. AK series assault rifles were used in the killing,” he had said.

On May 29, six shooters shot dead Moosewala when he was driving in a jeep in Jawaharke village in Mansa, some 10 km away from his nnative village Moosa.

(IANS)