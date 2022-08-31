Jadeja says he was mentally ready to bat at number four

Dubai, Aug 30: His promotion to number four in the batting order was a masterstroke from the team management and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who made a crucial 29-ball 35 in India’s tense win over arch-rivals Pakistan, on Tuesday said he was “mentally ready” for the challenge.

Against Pakistan, Jadeja came out to bat after opener KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma got out for nought and 12 respectively. He shared 52 runs with Hardik Pandya (33 not out) for the fifth wicket before the latter took India past the target of 149.

“Of course (I knew it coming)… I knew such a situation would come after seeing their playing XI. I was mentally ready. Luckily, I scored those crucial runs for the team,” Jadeja said of India’s famous five-wicket win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener on Sunday.

“I was the only leftie in the top-seven, sometimes when left-arm spinners and leg-spinners are bowling, it’s easy for a left hander to take chances.

“I just play according to the situation whenever I go out there. In T20, you don’t have much time to think, you just go out there and express yourself. I just have to score runs while batting and give breakthroughs when it’s needed.”

Asked if it (his batting at No. 4) is the way forward, Jadeja said: “It depends on the situation and the opponent bowlers.” (PTI)