Aamir Khan holidays in San Francisco following ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ failure

By Agencies

Mumbai, Sep 1:  Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whose latest release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ tanked at the box-office, is currently holidaying in San Francisco.

Earlier media reports claimed that the superstar is on a two-month break and is holidaying in the US. He will start his next film after he is back in Mumbai following his break.

A picture of Aamir doing the rounds on social media shows that the actor is currently not in the country.

The photograph has been shared by a fan named Natasha on Twitter, where the two are seen posing for a selfie.

She captioned the image: “Yesterday in unexpected unbelievable i’m still unwell twists.”

In the image, Aamir is seen flaunting a salt and pepper look. He looks dapper dressed in a navy blue full sleeved T-shirt. He has a sweater tied around his waist and is seen carrying a beige coloured cross bag. He kept it casual and completed his look with spectacles.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a remake of the Hollywood film ‘Forest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks.

