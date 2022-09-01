First, address current problem: HC to govt

SHILLONG, Aug 31: The High Court of Meghalaya has directed civic authorities to take immediate steps for dealing with the problem of garbage in Jowai.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice W Diengdoh passed the order on Wednesday while hearing a petition filed by the Synjuk ki Waheh Shnong Jowai.

The state government submitted that it wants to deal with the garbage problem by setting up a compost plant in or near Jowai. But the court said whatever future plans may be in place, immediate measures must be taken by the local municipal board to deal with the day-to-day problem of garbage piling up.

“It is not acceptable particularly towards the end of the monsoon that garbage will be left in the streets or outside homes. The Municipal Board has to find ways of dealing with the issues even as the state may plan a compost plant or other long-term measures for dealing with the issues,” the court said in its order.

“The matter will appear 10 days hence for the state to indicate by way of a report to be filed by any responsible officer of the time-frame within which the compost plant may be set up and the manner in which the state may render assistance to the local Municipal Board to deal with the garbage problem till then,” the order further said.