Lalan Singh asks Sushil Modi to introspect before commenting on Nitish Kumar

“Before challenging Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi Ji, first introspect yourself and look into the works of Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh minister Rakesh Sachan was a convicted person. He was the one who took away the sentence copy of the court,” Lalan Singh said.

“What about the infamous Lakhimpur Kheri incident. What remarks the Supreme Court had made on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident? People of the country want to know your point of view on that incident,” Lalan Singh said.

“Before imparting knowledge to Nitish Ji, see your own party and tainted ministers. There is an aphorism in the country. We do not need your morality,” Lalan Singh said.