Lalan Singh asks Sushil Modi to introspect before commenting on Nitish Kumar

Patna, Sep 1: After Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the resignation of state Law Minister Kartikeya Singh, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh on Thursday asked Sushil Modi to first introspect and then comment on the Bihar Chief Minister.
“What about the infamous Lakhimpur Kheri incident. What remarks the Supreme Court had made on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident? People of the country want to know your point of view on that incident,” Lalan Singh said.
“Before imparting knowledge to Nitish Ji, see your own party and tainted ministers. There is an aphorism in the country. We do not need your morality,” Lalan Singh said.
IANS
Comments are closed.