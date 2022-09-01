Mid-day meal workers call off protest

SHILLONG, Aug 31: A meeting with the Commissioner Secretary of Education Dr BDR Tiwari and School Education and Literacy Director Ambrose Ch Marak has prompted the mid-day meal workers protesting for enhancement of their monthly honorarium to call off their stir.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, adviser of the All Meghalaya Mid-day Meal Workers Union, KL Pariat, said the department has submitted a proposal to both Finance and Planning departments to enhance the monthly honorarium from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

Informing that a total of 18,776 cook-cum-helpers will benefit from the new proposal, Pariat said that it will be applicable from April to November this year and from February to March, 2023.

According to him, the government will not be able to pay for December and January since the cook-cum-helpers are liable to get monthly honorarium for 10 months as per the guidelines of the PM Poshan scheme.

Union adviser said that they have given the state government a deadline till November to enhance their monthly honorarium.

“We will again resume our agitation in December if our demands are not fulfilled,” Pariat added.