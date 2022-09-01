On Smart Meters

Editor,

I happened to watch the programme “Let’s Talk” a hard talk programme organised by The Shillong Times on use of Smart Meters in Meghalaya in place of the traditional ones. The subject anchored by the Editor of the Newspaper, Patricia Mukhim, was very much appropriate, current, hot and highly controversial. The outcome of the discussion was, at least for me, more confusion than clarity on the subject matter and I presume, the public viewers were disappointed because they got no enlightenment whatsoever on the utility and advantages of installing Smart Meters in their homes / business / industrial premises etc. The reason was because the resource persons representing MeECL, one Mr. Syiem and one Mr. Kurbah, were unable to enlighten about the rationality and advantages of implementing the Smart Meter project and as to why costly SMs are used instead of the cheaper existing meters easily available and what are the cost benefits.

In fact they dithered on many issues connected with the project in spite of the fact that the files on the subject are dealt by them. Moreover, the resource person from NEHU, one Prof Utpal De who was expected to throw more light on the subject could not bail out the two beleaguered high ranking MeECL representatives. In fact, they were cornered with facts and figures brought forth to discussion table discussion by the fluent HYC, RTI activist, Roy Kupar Synrem and by the uncomfortable probing questions of the anchor.

Perhaps, another more useful and insightful hard talk on the subject is called for, for the benefit of power consumers who are not at all convinced with the installation of Smart Meters. In fact, through the programme, consumer viewers got clear hints and indications that the Smart Meter project is ridden with scams and became even more convinced that the top bosses of the Power Department are dictated by the Company that supplied the Smart Meters by extorting the poor hapless power consumers of Meghalaya not only in terms of installing a four-times costlier meter with zero guarantee and which will drain heavily the pockets of consumers in terms of costlier tariffs because of many inbuilt factors which the consumers are not aware of.

Yours etc.,

Philip Marwein,

Sr. Journalist,

Shillong

Delinquency

Editor,

A very lively and dispassionate discussion in The Shillong Times programme LetsTalk, held about three months ago, anchored by Patricia Mukhim on the Assembly Dome collapse where Architect, Aiban S Mawkhroh, Politician, Dr. Fabian Lyngdoh, Columnist Rev. Kyrsoibor Pyrtuh and Dr Benjamin Lyngdoh, Professor NEHU participated. In simple but forceful language they could enlighten the audience about the process of decision making, planning, execution, supervision, monitoring, financing and sense of accountability of all involved and the attitude and mentality of the general public that is influencing the burgeoning corruption and exploiting the state’s resources, hindering the progress while depriving the hapless citizens and keeping the state under-developed, in spite of 50 years of self rule.

I expected the panellists to lay more stress on the involvement of ‘Pressure Groups’ here who can mobilise public opinion on this vital issue of burgeoning corruption that is carrying on with impunity and I hope they do so in the future.

Yours etc.,

B.C.Biswas,

Guwahati

Delay in issuance of Trading Licence by ADCs

Editor,

The common practice to get a municipal license for trading purposes is to give an application and submit documents like ID, a no-objection certificate from the headman and from the landlord/landlady to prove that one is a genuine citizen of India. Within 15 days one gets a municipal license after payment of necessary fees. And those annual fees too are paid without any tension. But in the case of the District Councils even after submitting all the necessary documents, the matter of granting trading licence is delayed. It seems as if the ADCs and the staff working there are unwilling to grant the license even if this is clearly laid down in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. My question is why this discrimination when all the information required has been provided? Why make people run from pillar to post and cause so much unnecessary trouble for them? Non-tribals are paying their taxes regularly and tax payers deserve respect and also they should receive assistance that is due to citizens.

What are the reasons for the ADCs to delay in giving a license after all documents are submitted? The ADCs should answer publicly on this issue. We have taken this lying down for too long. The Government needs to intervene in such matters as there is too much harassment meted out to those applying for a Trading License.

Yours etc.,

Justin Roy

Shillong 2

No unfair treatment

Editor,

With reference to the letter, “Unfair treatment of ICSE topper” (ST Aug 31, 2022) in your esteemed daily I am deeply concerned that this particular parent never ever considered the 11 years that his son spent in St Edmund’s School after being admitted into this esteemed institution and succeeding to pass every year. Till that time Mr Zamal had no complaints about anything at all. Now, since his son/ward has secured the top position in the ICSE examination, he wants this esteemed institution to recognise his feat, especially in the media.

Being a past pupil of this esteemed institution, I would like to inform Zamal and the readers of this newspaper that St Edmund’s School never publishes the names of the “toppers” in the media ever since I can remember, so it’s nothing new. Some of us got great marks in our ICSE exams but we were never mentioned in the media. We were taught the dictum, ‘Facta Non Verba,’ which translates to ‘Deeds not Words,’ and we internalised this.

I would like to congratulate the ward/son of Mr Zamal for his accomplishments and for being a good pupil, but he should have at least read the school diary and learnt about the history of this esteemed institution. Mr Zamal, your family is your responsibility, I will never argue with you on that but please understand that ‘The Christian Brothers’ also have their own policies.

Yours etc.,

Kamwada Laloo,

Via email