Women’s T20 WC Qualifier from Sept 18

Dubai, Aug 31: The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier will be held at Zayed Cricket Stadium and Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi from September 18 to 25, the world cricket body announced on Wednesday.

During the Qualifier, a total of eight teams will compete for the final two spots at next year’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Hosts the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will play Thailand at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on the opening day of the global qualifier. Zimbabwe will also be in action on day one as they take on Papua New Guinea at the adjacent Tolerance Oval.

Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the USA complete the line up in the qualifier in the battle to join Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies and hosts South Africa at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup next year.

“Hosted at Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, the matches at the Tolerance Oval will be the first full internationals at the ground since it was given ICC accreditation, while the Zayed Cricket Stadium will be the venue for the final as well as both semi-finals,” the ICC said in a release.

Bangladesh and Thailand, who played in the highly successful T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020 and qualified for this tournament on that basis, are the two leading teams in the Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings and are drawn in different groups. (IANS)