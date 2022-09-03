India, US developing strong relationship: India’s ambassador to US

Sandhu, who hails from Amritsar, paid obeisance at Golden Temple and visited Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) head office Teja Singh Samundri Hall, named after his grandfather Teja Singh Samundri.

He said both India and the US were developing a strong and close relationship in areas of defence and strategic affairs, healthcare, energy including the environment, climate change, solar and battery technology, IT, digital startup and innovation etc.

He said 55 per cent of the generic medicines supplied in the US were manufactured in India which itself shows the immense potential of affordable medicine, especially during inflation.